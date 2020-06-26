MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, June 27

(Eagle News)-The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Saturday, June 27:

MIAA said flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Passengers were advised to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled, noting that only those that have the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Domestic flight operations are allowed provided there is approval by the local government unit concerned.

International travel restrictions remain in place.

The Bureau of Immigration has said its operations are still downscaled at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport even amid the general community quarantine in Metro Manila.