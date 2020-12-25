MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, December 26

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, December 26:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Earlier, MIAA advised passengers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

The government has eased restrictions on travel.

Domestic flights are allowed but subject to the requirements set by the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

International essential and non-essential travel are allowed for Filipinos.

Flights from the United Kingdom are suspended until December 31, 2020 following reports of a more infectious strain there.