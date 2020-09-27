MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, Sept. 28

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Monday, Sept. 28:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Domestic flights are allowed but subject to the requirements of the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

The Palace has said a travel pass from the Philippine National Police was required for those traveling from general community quarantine areas to modified general community quarantine areas, where restrictions are less stringent.

Metro Manila is a GCQ area supposedly until the end of the month.

The restrictions on international travel remain, the Bureau of Immigration has said.