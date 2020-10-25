MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, Oct. 26

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Monday, Oct. 26:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA said passengers should get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled.

It said only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport premises.

Domestic flights are allowed but travelers need to comply with the requirements set forth by the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

Some restrictions on international travel have been eased, with outbound non-essential travel for Filipinos allowed, and foreigners with investor visas allowed to enter the country.