MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, Oct. 18

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Monday, Oct. 18:
Flight schedules may change at any given time.
MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines prior to the scheduled travel.
The Philippines is easing COVID-19 travel restrictions, as it attempts to open up the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier, the Bureau of Immigration said only Bermuda was on its updated red list, with travel restrictions imposed on those travelers.