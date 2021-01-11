MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, January 11

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Monday, January 11:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

The Philippine government has temporarily banned foreign travelers from 28 countries following reports of the new COVID-19 strains there.

These are Portugal, India, Finland, Norway, Jordan, Brazil, Denmark, Ireland, Japan, Australia, Israel. The Netherlands, Hong Kong, Switzerland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Lebanon, Singapore, Sweden, South Korea, South Africa, Canada, Spain, United States, United Kingdom and Austria.

The restrictions are expected to end on January 15.