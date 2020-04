(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Monday, April 20:

MIAA has said all flights are now concentrated in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in a bid to reduce the risk of exposure of airport workers to COVID-19.

The enhanced community quarantine in Luzon that is aimed at containing the spread of the virus is expected to end on April 30.