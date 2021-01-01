MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for January 1, 2021

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, January 1, 2021:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA advised passengers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled, noting that only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The government has temporarily banned flights from the United Kingdom and 19 other countries to the Philippines following reports of a more infectious COVID-19 variant.

The government has said the ban will be in effect until January 15, 2021.