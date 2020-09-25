MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Sept. 25

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Sept. 25:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Earlier, MIAA said passengers should get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled.

MIAA said only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport premises.

Domestic flights are allowed with Metro Manila under a general community quarantine supposedly until the end of the month, but subject to the requirements of the local government unit covering the area of jurisdiction.

Restrictions on international travel remain.