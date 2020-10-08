MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Oct. 9

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Oct. 9:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA said passengers should get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport.

Domestic flights are allowed but subject to the requirements imposed by the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

Earlier, the Palace said a travel authority was required to travel from general community quarantine areas to modified general community quarantine areas.

The Bureau of Immigration has said restrictions on international travel remain.