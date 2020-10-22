MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Oct. 23

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Oct. 23:

MIAA said flight schedules may be subject to changes.

All passengers were advised to get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled.

MIAA said only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Domestic flights are allowed but subject to the requirements specified by the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

Outbound non-essential travel for Filipinos was allowed starting Oct. 21.

The Bureau of Immigration has said, however, that tourist departures of Filipinos remain low despite the lifting of restrictions.