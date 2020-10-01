MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Oct. 2

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Oct. 2:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Earlier, MIAA urged passengers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Domestic flights are allowed with Metro Manila under a general community quarantine until the end of the month.

Travelers should, however, abide by the requirements imposed by the local government unit with jurisdiction over the area of destination.

Restrictions on international flights remain.