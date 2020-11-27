MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Nov. 27

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Nov. 27:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

All passengers were advised to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled.

Only those with the confirmation, MIAA had said, would be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Domestic flights are allowed subject to the travel requirements imposed by the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

Filipinos are also allowed to go on non-essential outbound travel and essential travel.