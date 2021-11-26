MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Nov. 26

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Nov. 26:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines, noting that only those with the confirmation prior to the travel will be allowed entry into the airport.

The Faroe Islands and The Netherlands are included in the Philippines’ red list so far, which means travelers from those areas and those coming from those areas 14 days preceding their arrival in the Philippines will not be allowed entry into the country.

The Bureau of Immigration has said tourists are still not allowed entry into the Philippines.