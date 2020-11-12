MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Nov. 13

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Nov. 13:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

All passengers were advised to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

Domestic flight travellers should comply with the requirements of the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

Some restrictions on international travel have been eased, with foreigners with investor visas now allowed to enter the airport premises, and Filipinos allowed to leave the country on non-essential travel.