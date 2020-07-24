MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, July 24

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, July 24:

MIAA said flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Domestic flight operations are allowed for as long as there is approval from the local government unit.

The Philippine government has reimposed the ban on non-essential travel abroad after lifting it early July.

The Palace had said the reimposition was in light of the fact that only one insurance company in the country had agreed to provide health and travel insurance to travelers in relation to COVID-19.

The insurance coverage is one of the requirements for a Filipino to be allowed to travel for non-essential purposes abroad.