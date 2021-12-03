MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Dec. 3

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Dec. 3:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines, noting that flight schedules are subject to changes.

The Philippines has announced new quarantine and testing protocols for travelers allowed inside the country amid the Omicron threat.

Under the new protocols, fully vaccinated travelers from countries not included in the Philippines’ red list will be required to have a negative RT-PCR test conducted within 72 hours prior to departure from the country of origin.

They will also undergo facility-based quarantine with an RT-PCR test taken on the 5th day, with the date of arrival being the first day.

If the test yields negative results for COVID-19, they shall be required to undergo home quarantine for 14 days from the date of arrival.

The Philippines has 14 countries in its “red” list, which means travelers from these countries are not allowed into the Philippines.

These are Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Italy, South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, and Mozambique.