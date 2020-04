(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was as of Thursday, April 9:

The flight schedules, MIAA said, may be subject to changes “at any given time.”

Earlier, several airlines cancelled their international and domestic flights until April 30, following the extension of the enhanced community quarantine.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 3000 COVID-19 cases.