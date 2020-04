(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Tuesday, April 14:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes anytime.

All flights are now concentrated in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in a bid to reduce the risk of exposure of airport workers to the coronavirus disease 2019, MIAA said earlier.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 4000 COVID-19 cases.