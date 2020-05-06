MIAA institutes measures at NAIA in preparation for “new normal”

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has instituted measures in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport as the country prepares for the “new normal” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

These guidelines include the policy of wearing face masks when entering the airport facility and by airport workers, for whom the MIAA purchased 2,675 boxes of surgical face masks, and initiated the purchase of 4500 pieces of washable masks.

According to MIAA, the mandatory body temperature check already being implemented on people entering the airport complex will continue as well, and will be complemented by temperature checks at all security checkpoints inside the airport building and vehicle checkpoints within the immediate vicinity of the four NAIA terminals.

MIAA said security personnel manning these posts are equipped with 81 infrared thermometer guns.

With the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) taking the lead, security procedures shall be done through a “no contact means” not limited to the use of walk-through x-ray machines, portable scanners, handheld metal detectors, and the like.

Foot baths shall also remain in all entry and exit points of passengers and airport personnel, including boarding bridges and/or similar areas for passenger embarkation/disembarkation to and from the aircraft.

Social distancing measures shall also be strictly observed at all queuing points inside and outside the terminal building, with a “one seat apart policy” to be enforced.

General Manager Ed Monreal has directed the installation of acrylic barriers in all check-in counters and help desks in the four NAIA Terminals.

As required by the Bureau of Quarantine, all passengers departing and arriving shall also be required to electronically fill out a Health Declaration Form and Passenger Locator Forms to facilitate contact tracing if needed.

Only passengers with valid travel documents and confirmed bookings for the day will be allowed to enter the airport facility.

“Relatedly, the MIAA policy limiting the entry of non-airport workers and non-passengers into NAIA shall remain in effect,” MIAA said.

It added there will be a continuous disinfection of all NAIA facilities especially those used for flight operations as well.

MIAA said overall, it has adopted the guidelines issued by the Department of Transportation which “are foreseen to be the new way of life for both passengers and airport staff once travel restrictions are lifted and NAIA resumes operations.”

Earlier, the government said some commercial flights are suspended for one week in a bid to decongest the quarantine facilities in Metro Manila.