MIAA, CAAP defer charging local airlines for take-off, landing, parking

(Eagle News)–The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines and the Manila International Airport Authority are deferring  take-off, landing and parking fees of local airlines to cushion the impact of the   novel coronavirus on the airline industry.

In a statement, the Department of Transportation said the decision was made in light of the decrease of airline passengers and flights.

MIAA General Manager Ed Monreal said deferred charges for local carriers total about P58 million a month.

The Department of Transportation said local airlines operating under CAAP, on the other hand, will save P37 million a month as a result.

The government said the local airlines will pay the deferred charges once the COVID-19 threat in the country is lifted.

“Tinitingnan natin kung paano silang makaka-recover that’s why we’re talking about over a year of deferment and over a year of payment,” Sydiongco said.

“Mayroon kaming scheme na ipapatupad. Magkakaroon kami ng time to revisit and evaluate on how we can recover,”  Monreal added.

 

