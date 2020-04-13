Metro Manila, other areas under thunderstorm advisory

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over Metro Manila and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced in Malabon and Navotas in particular.

Lipa, Balayan, Calaca, Tuy in Batangas; Pulilan, Baliuag, Bustos, Plaridel in Bulacan; and Macalelon and General Luna in Quezon are having the same weather conditions, PAGASA said.

These are also expected over Zambales, Pampanga, Cavite, Tarlac, Laguna and Bataan within the next two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.