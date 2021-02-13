Metro Manila mayors to ask IATF to reconsider decision allowing reopening of cinemas

(Eagle News) –Metro Manila mayors are planning to ask the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to reconsider its decision to allow the reopening of cinemas.

Paranaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez, also the Metro Manila Council chair, said in a radio interview that the mayors have reservations about the same, noting the enclosed nature of traditional cinemas.

“Kapag may enclosure, diyan kami may apprehension,” Olivarez said.

He said the MMC will meet on Sunday to discuss their recommendation on Metro Manila’s quarantine status starting Feb. 28.

Until such time, Metro Manila is under a general community quarantine.

On Friday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced the government was allowing the opening of traditional cinemas in GCQ areas starting Feb. 15.

Also allowed to reopen starting that date were driving schools; libraries, archives, museums and cultural centers; video and interactive game arcades; meetings, incentives conferences and exhibitions; limited social events; tourist attractions such as parks, theme parks, natural sites and historical landmarks; and accredited establishments of the Department of Tourism.

The reopening is subject to guidelines to be issued.

The government also allowed the increase of a venue’s capacity for religious gatherings.

From 30 percent, it was increased to 50 percent.