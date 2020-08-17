Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, Rizal back to GCQ starting Aug. 19

(Eagle News)–Metro Manila will revert to a less restrictive general community quarantine starting Aug. 19.

In a speech aired on Monday night, President Duterte said apart from Metro Manila, Laguna, Cavite, Rizal, and Bulacan will be under the GCQ until August 31.

Nueva Ecija, Batangas, Quezon and Iloilo City will also be under that community quarantine, where more industries are allowed to operate.

Earlier, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Talisay City in Cebu, and the municipalities of Minglanilla and Consolacion would be under the GCQ starting Aug. 16.

The rest of the country are under a modified general community quarantine.

The new quarantine classifications in Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan and Rizal come after a two-week modified enhanced community quarantine in those areas.

The President had declared them as such after the medical community called for a two-week “timeout” to allow them to recover from exhaustion.

The medical community added the government could use the period to recalibrate its COVID19 strategy amid the rising cases.