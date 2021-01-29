Metro Manila, 7 other areas under GCQ for the entire month of February

(Eagle News) — Metro Manila will be under a general community quarantine for the entire month of February.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Batangas, Tacloban City, Davao City, Davao del Norte, Lanao del Sur and Iligan City will also be under the quarantine status.

The rest of the country will be under a modified general community quarantine.

MGCQ areas have the least restrictions and are considered the new normal in the country.

Earlier, the Palace said those aged 10 to 65 were allowed to leave their residences in MGCQ areas but President Rodrigo Duterte discouraged children from leaving, noting the presence of the United Kingdom COVID-19 variant.