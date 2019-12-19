Members of Ampatuan family convicted over Maguindanao massacre to ask court to reconsider verdict

(Eagle News) — Members of the Ampatuan family who were convicted over the 2009 Maguindanao massacre will file motions for reconsideration of the verdict against them on Thursday, Dec. 19.

The lawyers of Zaldy Ampatuan, Andal Ampatuan Jr. made the manifestation in open court, after Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes meted the penalty of imprisonment of reclusion perpetua without parole against them as principals for 57 counts of murder.

Also convicted as principals from the Ampatuan family were Datu Anwar Sajid “Datu Ulo” Ampatuan, Datu Anwar “Datu Ipi” Ampatuan Jr., Manny Ampatuan, Datu Anwar Ampatuan Sr., Mohades Ampatuan, and Misuari Ampatuan.

Convicted as accessories were 14 police officers and one civilian, who were sentenced to imprisonment of six years of prision correccional as minimum to 10 years and eight months of prision mayor as maximum.

Three Ampatuans, Sajid Islam Ampatuan, Datu Akmad Tato Ampatuan and Jimmy Ampatuan were acquitted, along with several police officers and civilians.

The crime in Maguindanao on Nov. 23, 2009 claimed the lives of 58 individuals, including 32 media workers, and has been touted as the worst poll-related violence in the country’s history.