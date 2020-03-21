Member of lawmaker’s staff who tested positive for COVID-19 passes away

(Eagle News)–A member of the staff of a lawmaker who tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 has passed away.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that a member of the Congressional staff of one of our Members passed away less than an hour ago,” House of Representatives Secretary General Atty. Jose Luis G. Montales said.

Montales did not identify the fatality but said he was a male.

He said the Department of Health confirmed the staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.

The House of Representatives earlier reported two people infected with COVID-19.