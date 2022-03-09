Melvin Matibag appointed acting Cabinet Secretary

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed National Transmission Corporation head Melvin Matibag as acting Cabinet secretary.

Matibag, who is also PDP Laban secretary general, will replace Karlo Nograles, who has been appointed chair of the Civil Service Commission.

Nograles will serve in that capacity for seven years, if his appointment is approved by Congress.

In a statement, Matibag said he will “make sure the important policy issues of President Duterte are acted upon” in the remaining three months of the President’s term.

He said he will also ensure that ….the Duterte legacy is properly established.”

Matibag took his oath before Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on Wednesday, March 8.