Meeting on supplemental budget vs COVID-19 held in Malacañang

(Eagle News)–A meeting on the passage of the supplemental budget against the coronavirus disease 2019 was held on Saturday, March 21.

Pictures from Senator Bong Go showed attending the meeting were the senator, Senate President Tito Sotto, Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and several Cabinet members.

These included Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, Finance Secretary Sonny Dominguez, among others.

President Rodrigo Duterte had called on Congress to hold a special session on the passage of the budget.

But Sotto later said the session had been postponed and a meeting would be held instead.

Cayetano said the session would push through after the meeting. With a report from Vic Somintac