Med certs: Morales to undergo lymphoma treatment, PhilHealth’s EVP-COO an angioplasty

May be unable to attend next Senate hearing

(Eagle News) — PhilHealth chief Ricardo Morales and another high-ranking official may not be able attend the next Senate hearing on alleged anomalies in the state insurer as they disclosed their respective medical conditions.

Apart from Morales, 67, who was reportedly advised by his doctor to take a leave of absence as he continues his chemotherapy for lymphoma, Arnel de Jesus, PhilHealth’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a letter to Senate President Tito Sotto that he would not be able to attend the next hearing on Aug. 11 due to an “unforeseen medical emergency.”

An attached medical certificate from Asian Hospital and Medical Center showed the 61-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Aug. 5 for hypertensive heart disease, acute coronary syndrome, and diabetes type 2, among others.

The medical certificate said he was scheduled for a coronary angiogram, angioplasty, and pulse generator replacement.

“Rest assured I will make myself available when my health permits. I respectfully ask that my privacy be respected at this time,” he said in the letter.