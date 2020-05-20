Meat establishments in QC to extend operating hours during MECQ

(Eagle News)–All meat establishments in Quezon City are ordered to extend their operations to a maximum of 12 hours during the modified enhanced community quarantine.

According to the guidelines issued by the Quezon City government, this was to prevent overcrowding of customers within a particular timeframe.

The practice of rotating schedules for shoppers was also encouraged, and should be done in coordination with the concerned barangay.

Establishments were also advised to prepare for contactless transactions.

Designated lanes should also be provided for senior citizens, pregnant women, persons with disabilities, healthcare workers and delivery services.

“Establishments must promptly report to the City Health Department if they become aware of any suspected, probable or confirmed COVID-19 case among their workers by email to [email protected] or by phone 87032723 / 87038794,” the guidelines said.