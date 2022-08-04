Mayors, governors urged to strengthen barangay anti-drug councils

(Eagle News) — Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos called on mayors and governors to strengthen their barangay anti-drug councils as he revealed government plans to sustain its efforts against illegal drugs.

In a statement, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said BADACs should identify drug-affected areas.

They should also create BADAC plans of action and assist persons who used drugs (PWUDs) who surrendered to Barangay Rehabilitation and Referral Desks.

The councils are also mandated to inform the barangay tanods and BADAC Auxiliary Team of their roles and functions in the campaign against illegal drugs, and monitor individuals under Community-Based Rehabilitation Treatment.

Abalos called on local and provincial officials to ensure the BADACs in their respective areas protect the community against the threat of illegal drugs.

“We will intensify the war on drugs, and we will start at the grassroots,” he said.