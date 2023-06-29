Mayon update: Almost 300 rockfall events monitored in last 24 hours

(Eagle News)–Almost 300 rockfall events were monitored in Mayon in the last 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said apart from the 296 rockfall events, also monitored were seven dome-collapse pyroclastic density current events and two lava front collapse pyroclastic density current events.

Lava flow reaching 2.1 kilometers and 1.5 kilometers long was also detected along Mi-si and Bonga gullies.

Sulfur dioxide flux was pegged at 595 tons per day.

PHIVOLCS said a 1000-meter-tall plume of moderate emission was also monitored.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that entry into the six-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone is banned.

The ban on aircraft flying close to the volcano is also in place.

Mayon remains on alert level 3.

Earlier, Albay, where the volcano is located, was placed under a state of calamity due to Mayon’s possible “hazardous eruption.”