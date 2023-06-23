Mayon update: 339 rockfall events, lava flow monitored

(Eagle News) — Over 300–or 339–rockfall events and 13 dome-collapse pyroclastic density current events were monitored in Mayon in the last 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in its recent Mayon update that these were apart from the very slow effusion of lava flow 2.5 kilometers and 1.8 kilometers long, respectively, monitored in the Mi-Isi and Bonga Gullies.

Lava collapse on both gullies within 3.3 kilometers from the crater were also monitored.

Sulfur dioxide flux was pegged at 706 tons per day.

A plume 750 meters tall was also monitored.

PHIVOLCS said entry into the six-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone is prohibited.

Pilots were advised not to fly close to the volcano.

Mayon is under an alert level 3.

Albay was earlier placed under a state of calamity following what experts said was a potential “hazardous eruption.”