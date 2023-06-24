Mayon update: 2 volcanic quakes, 308 rockfall events monitored

(Eagle News)–Two volcanic earthquakes and 308 rockfall events were monitored in Mayon in the last 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said also monitored were one dome-collapse pyroclastic density current event and a very slow lava effusion with lengths of up to 1.8 kilometers and 2.5 kilometers along the Mi-si and Bonga gullies.

A lava collapse on both gullies within 3.3 kilometers from the crater was also detected.

According to PHIVOLCS, sulfur dioxide flux was pegged at 744 tons per day.

A plume 600-meter tall was also seen.

PHIVOLCS said a ban on the entry into the six-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone should be in place.

Pilots were advised against flying close to the volcano.

Mayon is under an alert level 3, which means it is in an intensified unrest.

Albay, where the volcano is located, has been placed under a state of calamity following what experts said was a potential “hazardous eruption.”