Mayon update: 2 volcanic quakes, 299 rockfall events monitored in 24 hours

(Eagle News) — Two volcanic earthquakes and 299 rockfall events were monitored at Mayon in the last 24 hours.

In its recent Mayon update, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said also monitored were seven dome-collapse pyroclastic density current events.

Sulfur dioxide flux was pegged at 507 tons per day.

A plume up to 800 meters high was also detected.

PHIVOLCS recommended a ban on the entry into the 6-kilometer permanent danger zone.

It also advised pilots against flying planes close to the volcano.

Mayon is under an alert level 3.

Albay has been placed under a state of calamity amid what experts said was a potential “hazardous eruption.”