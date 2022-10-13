“Maymay” weakens into low pressure area but rains still expected

(Eagle News) — “Maymay” has weakened into a low pressure area.

However, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said today through tomorrow early morning, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Cagayan, Isabela, and Apayao.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are forecast over the rest of Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region.

This was as “Maymay” was traversing the coastal waters of Casiguran, Aurora west southwestward at 15 km/h.

According to PAGASA, occasional gusts associated with the enhanced northeasterly surface wind flow may also still be experienced (especially in the coastal and mountainous areas) over Batanes, Cagayan, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos Region.

Due to the surge of northeasterly surface wind flow, rough to very rough seas will prevail over the seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Southern Luzon.

PAGASA said the remnant circulation of “Maymay” is forecast to track westward towards Aurora. Due to the frictional effects, this may dissipate within 12 hours.