“Maymay” maintains strength as it remains almost stationary over the Philippine Sea

Signal No. 1 still raised over 6 Luzon areas

(Eagle News) — Tropical Depression “Maymay” has maintained its strength as it remains almost stationary over the Philippine Sea.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Signal No. 1, therefore, remains hoisted over the following six Luzon areas:

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Aurora

Nueva Ecija

the extreme northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Pollilo Islands

PAGASA said the center of the tropical depression was estimated 310 km east northeast of Baler, Aurora or 245 km east of Casiguran, Aurora.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and a gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

PAGASA said today, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Cagayan, the northern portion of Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Ifugao.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over the rest of Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region.

According to the weather bureau, under the influence of “Maymay” and the surge of the northeasterly surface wind flow, a marine gale warning remains in effect over the seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Southern Luzon.

The center of “Maymay” is forecast to move slowly westward or west-southwestward towards the eastern coast of Central Luzon.

PAGASA said it is forecast to weaken into a remnant low as it approaches the landmass.