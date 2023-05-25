“Mawar” re-intensifies into super typhoon; is expected to enter PAR on Friday or Saturday

(Eagle News)–“Mawar,” which has re-intensified into a super typhoon, is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday evening or Saturday morning.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said so far, the center of the tropical cyclone was situated 2130 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 230 kph.

PAGASA said it is moving west northwestward at 15 kph.

According to the weather bureau, the current rain bands of the super typhoon are expected to bring heavy rains over Cagayan Valley between Sunday and Tuesday next week.

Strong to gale-force conditions may also be experienced in most areas of the region, except for the Batanes-Babuyan Islands area, which is expected to have gale to storm-force conditions.

“Mawar” is also forecast to enhance the southwest monsoon and may trigger monsoon rains over the western portions of Luzon and Visayas beginning Sunday or Monday.

According to PAGASA, “Mawar” is expected to continue intensifying in the next three days and may reach a peak intensity of 215 kph by Sunday.

It is then forecast to weaken although it is expected to remain a typhoon throughout the forecast period.