Mauban, Quezon mayor tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–The mayor of Mauban, Quezon has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Marita Llamas made the announcement on social media on Saturday, Aug. 22, after receiving the results of her RT-PCR test.

According to Llamas, while the results were “surprising and saddening,” she was in “good condition” and was not feeling any symptoms.

“Kasalukuyan po akong nakahome quarantine na naaayon sa itinakdang pamamaraan ng nasyonal na pamahalaan,” she said.

She urged those she came into contact with to self-isolate, and urged the public to just stay at home as much as possible to ensure their safety and the safety of others.

Quezon province has logged 847 COVID-19 cases so far.

Of these, 362 are active.

The province has so far had 460 recoveries and 25 deaths.