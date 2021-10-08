“Maring” now a tropical depression

(Eagle News) — “Maring” is now a tropical storm and is traversing the Philippine Sea.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, although no tropical cyclone wind signal is in effect, moderate to heavy rains are expected over Eastern Visayas and Caraga, with the center of Tropical Storm “Maring” estimated 715 km east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar or 790 km east of Catarman, Northern Samar.

PAGASA said “Maring” is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 80 kph.

It is moving east northeastward at 15 kph.

PAGASA said light to moderate with at times heavy rains, meanwhile, are also possible over Bicol Region, and Cebu, Bohol.

Beginning tomorrow afternoon or evening, light to moderate with at times heavy rains may be experienced in Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, and the rest of Visayas as the southwesterly wind flow enhanced by “Maring” begins to affect these areas.

According to the weather bureau, “Maring” is forecast to gradually intensify within the forecast period and may reach severe tropical storm category by Sunday evening.

Earlier, the weather bureau said the tropical depression east of Central Luzon has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility and was assigned the local name “Nando.”

PAGASA said both “Maring” and Tropical Depression “Nando” are presently embedded within the larger circulation of a monsoon depression.