MARINA starts probe into Basilan ferry fire

Written by Kaye Fe on

More in Featured News:

This handout picture taken on March 29, 2023 and released by the Philippine Coast Guard shows the Philippine Coast Guard spraying water on a fire onboard the Lady Mary Joy 3 during a search and rescue operation in waters off Baluk-Baluk Island in Basilan province.  (Handout / Philippine Coast Guard / AFP)

(Eagle News) — The Maritime Industry Authority has begun its probe into the March 29 fire on MV Lady Mary Joy 3  that left 29 people dead.

In a statement, MARINA said this was pursuant to a directive from MARINA Administrator Hernani Fabia contained in Special Order No. 364-23.

MARINA said it has directed its personnel to conduct surveys on all vessels operated by Aleson Shipping Lines.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

It said it has also ordered Aleson Shipping Lines Inc. to “attend, and extend assistance to the victims of the fire, help the survivors who needed medical attention, financial and whatever assistance to families of those who lost their loved ones.”

“The MARINA expresses its deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those affected by the recent maritime incident involving MV “Lady Mary Joy 3” in Basilan on 29 March 2023,” it said.

MV Lady Mary Joy 3 was on its way to Jolo, Sulu from Zamboanga City when it caught fire at 10:40 p.m.

A fire-out was declared past 7 a.m. the day after, on March 30.