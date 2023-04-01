MARINA starts probe into Basilan ferry fire

(Eagle News) — The Maritime Industry Authority has begun its probe into the March 29 fire on MV Lady Mary Joy 3 that left 29 people dead.

In a statement, MARINA said this was pursuant to a directive from MARINA Administrator Hernani Fabia contained in Special Order No. 364-23.

MARINA said it has directed its personnel to conduct surveys on all vessels operated by Aleson Shipping Lines.

It said it has also ordered Aleson Shipping Lines Inc. to “attend, and extend assistance to the victims of the fire, help the survivors who needed medical attention, financial and whatever assistance to families of those who lost their loved ones.”

“The MARINA expresses its deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those affected by the recent maritime incident involving MV “Lady Mary Joy 3” in Basilan on 29 March 2023,” it said.

MV Lady Mary Joy 3 was on its way to Jolo, Sulu from Zamboanga City when it caught fire at 10:40 p.m.

A fire-out was declared past 7 a.m. the day after, on March 30.