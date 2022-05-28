MARINA inaugurates training and research development arm in Bacolod City

(Eagle News) — The Maritime Industry Authority has inaugurated a training and research development arm in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental.

According to the Department of Transportation, the MARINA Training Institute (MarTI) was opened in Panaad Park, Brgy. Mansilingan on May 24.

“The MarTI’s operationalization aims to improve the capacity of MARINA and other partners to innovate and operate modern technologies, to spearhead programs to help the country tackle the changing trends in the maritime industry and to serve as a systematic educational and training system and facilities for all maritime professionals,” the DOTr said.

MARINA Administrator Vice Admiral Robert A .Empedrad said MarTI will “undertake, promote and coordinate” related maritime research and development programs.

“Ito ang pinakamahalaga. As far as I’m concerned, the most important aspect of the MARINA is the research and development, which can also be made into provision here in MarTI,” he said.

He added MARINA personnel must be trained first to ensure their contribution to the country’s maritime industry.

He said this was the key to catapulting the country into “an economic powerhouse.”

“Dapat unahin rin natin ang maritime industry development because we are an archipelagic nation. We have so many islands that are not connected. Ang pag-asa natin ay ang maritima,” he said.

Empedrad announced that MARINA was so far also conducting two training courses, with 69 participants, for free.

The course on Intact Stability Training (Track 2) for MARINA personnel from MARINA Central and Regional Offices was held from May 24 to 26.

The Modified Basic Safety Training (MBST) for Crews of Ships 35 GT below course, meanwhile, was held by the MARINA Regional Office VI.

“Tutulungan naming ang lahat ng nangangailangan ng training to make them experts,” Empedrad said.