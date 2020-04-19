MARINA extends validity of statutory certificates to May 30 to ensure continued flow of commerce

(Eagle News)–The Maritime Industry Authority has extended the validity of the statutory certificates the agency and its recognized organizations it issues to May 31.

MARINA said this was to ensure that the flow of commerce remains undisrupted during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This is in support of the call of the International Maritime Organization to adopt and apply practical and pragmatic approach to ensure the uninterrupted trade by sea specially at this unprecendented time,” MARINA Administrator Robert A Empedrad added in issuing MARINA Advisory No. 2020-025.

MARINA said the extension was also made in response to “numerous inquiries from shipowners and ROs regarding the postponement of inspections and requests to extend the validity of mandatory certificates.”

“Port and travel restrictions imposed in order to contain the spread of the pandemic have made it difficult for inspectors to carry out with the inspections, despite being pre-arranged and scheduled,” MARINA said.