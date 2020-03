(Eagle News)–Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro has suspended the Palarong Pambansa scheduled in the city in May amid novel coronavirus fears.

The announcement was made by the local government unit in a text message to reporters on Monday, March 9.

Marikina has confirmed its first COVID-19 case.

The case was among four additional cases announced by the Department of Health on Sunday.

The DOH said so far, the Philippines has ten confirmed COVID-19 cases. With a report from Madz Moratillo