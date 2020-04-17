Marikina personnel need to pass proficiency test before COVID-19 lab accreditation, IATF says

(Eagle News)–Marikina City personnel who will man the city’s COVID-19 laboratory have to pass a proficiency test before the lab gets approved for accreditation.

This is according to Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, who gave a virtual press conference on Friday, April 17.

Nograles is also the spokesperson of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

According to Nograles, if the personnel pass the test, the lab could get accreditation by Monday.

“We just want to dispel the notion na you know, pinapahirapan o masyadong ano yung mga requirements, tedious yung mga requirements. Everyone passes through that,” Nograles said.

Earlier, the Department of Health denied the city’s COVID-19 lab accreditation for failing biosafety standards.

The DOH noted the lab was located on the sixth floor of a building.

The agency, however, offered to help the city government look for a different place.

Marikina had announced the setup of the lab to help unburden hospitals that were already swamped with patients.