Marikina confirms first COVID-19 case

(Eagle News)–Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro on Monday, March 9, confirmed the city’s first novel coronavirus case.

In a message to reporters, the local government unit said the case was an 86-year-old resident who recently traveled to South Korea.

The patient was among four additional COVID-19 cases in the country announced by the Department of Health on Sunday night.

“The mayor has ordered a massive disinfection in the city,” the LGU said, adding that Teodoro would issue a memorandum “for the strict compliance of disinfection in schools, malls, and other public spaces.”

Earlier, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said the city had its first confirmed COVID-19 case.

The Philippines has ten COVID-19 cases so far.