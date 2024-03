(Eagle News)–March 11 is not a holiday.

This was the clarification issued by the government after a “Proclamation No. 729” supposedly declaring the same started circulating online.

According to the Official Gazette, the document is “spurious.”

“It is a tampered version of Proclamation No. 729 s. 2019 issued by then- Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea during the previous administration,” it said.