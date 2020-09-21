“Marce” exits PAR

(Eagle News)–“Marce” is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Marce,” which has intensified into a tropical storm, exited PAR at 6 a.m.

PAGASA said as of 10 a.m., it was estimated 1,400 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

It is moving at 15 kph, and will move generally northward or north-northwestward today.

It is expected to turn north-northeastward tomorrow.

The tropical cyclone is forecast to transition into an extratropical low on Thursday but is not expected to affect any land area or coastal waters of the country.

PAGASA said the low pressure area in the vicinity of San Jose, Northern Samar is expected to dissipate within 24 hours.