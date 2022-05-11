Manny Pacquiao concedes in 2022 presidential elections

(Eagle News) — Presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao has conceded in the 2022 presidential elections, a day after the polls were held.

Speaking in a mixture of English and Filipino, Pacquiao in a video message urged Filipinos to “give unity a chance for our country’s peace and growth.”

“Bilang isang atleta, marunong akong tumanggap ng pagkatalo,” he said.

He expressed hope former Senator Bongbong Marcos, who is expected to win the presidential polls by a landslide, would succeed in uplifting the lives of many.

He said he would now spend time with his family but will continue helping the poor through his private foundation.

“Hinding hindi ko tatalikuran ang pagse-serbisyo para sa bayan at para sa mga kasama kong mahihirap,” he said.

As of 9:17 a.m., Pacquiao, in third place, has 3,629,208 votes.

Marcos has 31,078,100 while Vice President Leni Robredo is a far second, with 14,808,803 votes.

(Eagle News Service)